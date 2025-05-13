Cameron Green included as Australia announce WTC final squad
What's the story
Australia have announced their 15-player squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, which will be played at Lord's, starting on June 11.
The team features all-rounder Cameron Green, who has returned from injury and is currently playing for Gloucestershire.
Left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann has also been added to the squad to provide direct cover for Nathan Lyon.
Here are further details.
Injury update
Josh Hazlewood's fitness and IPL commitments
Josh Hazlewood, who suffered a shoulder injury ahead of the suspension of IPL, isn't posing any concerns for Australia's medical staff.
Despite Hazlewood missing the two-Test series in Sri Lanka earlier this year due to calf issues, and captain Pat Cummins missing it due to ankle injury and paternity leave, Hazlewood has been included in the WTC final squad.
Squad changes
Brendan Doggett to join squad as traveling reserve
The WTC final squad can be tweaked for another couple of weeks before requiring technical committee approval for any injury replacements.
South Australian fast bowler Brendan Doggett, who had an exceptional domestic season and is currently playing county cricket for Durham, has been added to the squad as a traveling reserve.
The same squad will also represent Australia in three Tests against West Indies after WTC final.
Team composition
Selection dilemma: Who will partner Usman Khawaja?
The biggest question for Australia's selectors is who will partner Usman Khawaja.
Sam Konstas was left out in Sri Lanka after his dramatic debut against India when selectors took a conditions-specific approach by using Travis Head at the top of the order.
Now they have to decide if the final is a moment to bring Konstas back or maybe wait for Tests against West Indies.
Final preparations
Australia's preparation for WTC final amid IPL schedule changes
Australia's preparations for the final have been complicated by the updated IPL schedule.
Players are due to have a pre-tour camp in Scotland from late May before moving to London ahead of the Test.
Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not, and team management will work through preparation implications for those who choose to play in remaining IPL matches.
Information
Australia's squad for WTC final and West Indies Test tour
Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster | Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.