May 29, 202510:27 am

What's the story

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has remained tight-lipped about Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from the Test squad for the upcoming England tour.

The five-match Test series is set to begin on June 20.

Despite his stellar form in the ongoing Indian Premier League, Iyer was not added to India's 18-man squad for the tour.

Shubman Gill will lead the side, with Rishabh Pant as his deputy.