How an Instagram Reel helped Shanaya bag her debut role

Shanaya Kapoor , who recently made her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan , was not the first choice for the film's lead role. Director Santosh Singh revealed in an interview with India Today that he had initially considered another actor for that role, but it didn't work out due to scheduling conflicts. He added that he then watched an Instagram Reel featuring Kapoor and decided to cast her instead. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan also stars Vikrant Massey and was released on Friday.

Casting decision How did Singh discover Kapoor? Singh shared that he wanted the lead character of Saba to have "freshness, innocence, inherent charm, and strong acting chops." Despite several rounds of auditions, Singh said they couldn't find the right actor; that's when music composer Vishal Mishra suggested Kapoor's name. "Honestly, I hadn't seen any of her work, so I went to Instagram," Singh said. He added he was instantly impressed by a reel of Kapoor walking the ramp in a saree to the song Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Actor's dedication Singh on Kapoor's dedication to her craft Singh was also impressed by Kapoor's dedication to acting, even when things weren't going her way. "She could've slipped into self-doubt, but she kept working on her acting. She kept auditioning quietly in the background," he stated. Singh also said that "there was a spark" when her audition for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan came to him.

Debutant pressure Singh on the pressure of casting a debutant When asked about the pressure of casting a debutant, Singh admitted there indeed was a sense of responsibility. "Of course, there was pressure — when people see you on screen, you have to be so good that there's no scope for criticism. [Kapoor] understood that," he said. Meanwhile, the film also marks the second collaboration between Singh and Massey after their web series Broken But Beautiful.