How an Instagram Reel helped Shanaya bag her debut role
What's the story
Shanaya Kapoor, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, was not the first choice for the film's lead role. Director Santosh Singh revealed in an interview with India Today that he had initially considered another actor for that role, but it didn't work out due to scheduling conflicts. He added that he then watched an Instagram Reel featuring Kapoor and decided to cast her instead. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan also stars Vikrant Massey and was released on Friday.
Casting decision
How did Singh discover Kapoor?
Singh shared that he wanted the lead character of Saba to have "freshness, innocence, inherent charm, and strong acting chops." Despite several rounds of auditions, Singh said they couldn't find the right actor; that's when music composer Vishal Mishra suggested Kapoor's name. "Honestly, I hadn't seen any of her work, so I went to Instagram," Singh said. He added he was instantly impressed by a reel of Kapoor walking the ramp in a saree to the song Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.
Actor's dedication
Singh on Kapoor's dedication to her craft
Singh was also impressed by Kapoor's dedication to acting, even when things weren't going her way. "She could've slipped into self-doubt, but she kept working on her acting. She kept auditioning quietly in the background," he stated. Singh also said that "there was a spark" when her audition for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan came to him.
Debutant pressure
Singh on the pressure of casting a debutant
When asked about the pressure of casting a debutant, Singh admitted there indeed was a sense of responsibility. "Of course, there was pressure — when people see you on screen, you have to be so good that there's no scope for criticism. [Kapoor] understood that," he said. Meanwhile, the film also marks the second collaboration between Singh and Massey after their web series Broken But Beautiful.
BO performance
How is 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' performing at box office
It's been nearly a week since Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan was released in the theaters, and while many celebs praised Kapoor and Massey, the film seemingly hasn't impressed fans. At the box office, the movie has only been able to earn a disappointing ₹1.64cr so far, as per Sacnilk. A critic review on Rotten Tomatoes said, "The film's obsession with sight-based metaphors and poetic punning becomes...a blind spot." Meanwhile, another called it "a mind-numbingly stupid and bloated drama."