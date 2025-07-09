Sangram Singh reacts to divorce rumors from Payal Rohatgi; read

Wrestler-turned-actor Sangram Singh has quashed rumors of a rift with his wife, actor Payal Rohatgi. The speculation started after Rohatgi resigned from her position as director of the Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation. However, Singh clarified in a statement on Wednesday that there is no truth to these rumors, and they are still together.

Statement 'Will always be together' Singh said, "There is no talk of divorce between us. We have been together for 14 years and will always be." He added, "I keep all my focus on doing good work. I do not pay attention to these talks of divorce, and I will also request her to not believe in such rumors." He also took to Instagram to celebrate his third wedding anniversary, saying, "Happy 3rd Anniversary dear @payalrohatgi. 14 years together."

Decision respect 'This is Payal ji's decision...' Singh also spoke about Rohatgi's decision to step down from the charitable foundation. He said, "This is Payal ji's decision, and I respect her decision." "Both of us have different approaches toward work. In such a situation, whatever Payal ji must have thought, she must have done it for the better." "I wouldn't stop her. She is free to make her own decisions." "There is no one wrong here. Every person is different."