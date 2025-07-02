SC grants relief to 'Kahaani' filmmaker in copyright infringement case

The Supreme Court of India has granted relief to filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh in a copyright infringement case related to his film Kahaani 2. The court issued a notice on Ghosh's petition on Wednesday, challenging an order by the Jharkhand High Court that refused to quash proceedings against him. A bench that comprised Justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan sought a response from the Jharkhand government and exempted Ghosh from personal appearance before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Hazaribagh.

Legal challenge Script was stolen for 'Kahaani 2,' claims Umesh Prasad Mehta Ghosh had challenged an April 22 order from the Jharkhand High Court that refused to quash the proceedings against him. The case was registered on a complaint by one Umesh Prasad Mehta, who alleged that Ghosh had stolen his script, Sabak for Kahaani 2. However, Ghosh's counsel, Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, argued that there was no basis for these allegations as he had never met Mehta.

Timeline dispute Timeline discrepancy undermines Mehta's allegations: Dave Dave also pointed out that Ghosh had completed the Kahaani 2 script in 2012 and registered it with the Screen Writers Association all the way back in December 2013. This was well before Mehta's script was registered, which he claimed to have done in 2015. Dave argued that this timeline discrepancy undermines Mehta's allegations against Ghosh.