Google Chrome will soon stop working on these Macs

Compatibility details

Browser will warn users about the change

Google has clarified that while Chrome 138 will continue to work on Macs running Big Sur, it won't be updated any further. The browser will show a warning infobar to inform users about this change. For new installations of Chrome versions 139 and above, macOS Monterey or newer will be required. This means if you're using an older version of macOS, you won't be able to install the latest versions of Chrome after v138.