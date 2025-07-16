Google Chrome will soon stop working on these Macs
What's the story
Google has announced that its next browser update, Chrome 138, will be the last one to support macOS Big Sur. After this version, all future updates of the popular web browser will no longer work on Apple's macOS 11 aka Big Sur, which was released in November 2020. The decision was revealed in a recent platform status update from the tech giant.
Compatibility details
Browser will warn users about the change
Google has clarified that while Chrome 138 will continue to work on Macs running Big Sur, it won't be updated any further. The browser will show a warning infobar to inform users about this change. For new installations of Chrome versions 139 and above, macOS Monterey or newer will be required. This means if you're using an older version of macOS, you won't be able to install the latest versions of Chrome after v138.
User advice
Google suggests users upgrade macOS or switch to Safari
To keep up with the latest web standards and ensure online safety, Google has shared a few options. Users on Big Sur can either upgrade their macOS version (if their machine supports Monterey or later) or switch to Apple's Safari browser, or use another third-party browser that is still being updated for their version on macOS.