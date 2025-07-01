Google buys 200MW fusion energy from plant that doesn't exist 

Google has signed a deal with Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS), a spin-off of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), to purchase power from a yet-to-be-built fusion plant. The tech giant has bought 200MW of power from CFS's ARC project in Virginia, which is enough to power a small city. The financial details of this groundbreaking agreement have not been disclosed.

Clean power Why fusion energy is important Fusion energy, the reaction that powers the Sun and stars, has been a goal for physicists for decades. Unlike nuclear fission (which splits atoms), fusion does not produce large amounts of radioactive waste. If successful, it could be a major weapon in the fight against climate change. CFS hopes to start generating power from its ARC project in the early 2030s.

Financial backing Google makes 2nd investment in CFS Along with the power purchase agreement, Google has also announced a second round of investment in CFS. The amount of money being invested has not been disclosed. This move comes after a previous investment round in 2021 that raised $1.8 billion for CFS. The latest funding is "comparable" to that earlier investment, according to Bob Mumgaard, CEO and co-founder of CFS.