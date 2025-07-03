Apple's new image sensor patent hints at cinema-grade iPhone cameras

Apple has received a patent for an advanced image sensor that could revolutionize the camera capabilities of future iPhones. The technology, described in the patent titled "Image Sensor With Stacked Pixels Having High Dynamic Range And Low Noise," is capable of capturing up to 20 stops of dynamic range. This is nearly as much light as human eyes can perceive, making it comparable to professional cinema cameras.

Technical term What's dynamic range and why is it important? The term "stops" is used to denote the light-gathering capabilities of an image sensor, lens, or camera. The more light a sensor can capture, the better it can display colors and clarity in an image. Currently, most cameras offer a dynamic range of 13-14 stops, depending on the scene's lighting conditions. Mobile phone cameras have even lower ranges than this.

Innovative design Patent details a 'stacked' sensor architecture The patent details a "stacked" sensor architecture, which consists of two layers: one for capturing light (the sensor die) and another for handling electronics (the logic die). This design allows Apple to pack more advanced tech into a slimmer camera module. It would be perfect for thin devices like iPhones and AR/VR headsets.

Advanced feature How the sensor handles dynamic range Apple's design also employs a LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor), which lets each pixel store and manage light across three different levels. This means that in a photo taken in a dimly lit room with bright windows, the sensor could handle both extremes at once, storing extra light without losing detail. This feature greatly contributes to the sensor's wide dynamic range.