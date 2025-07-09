'Hindi film hero... ': Madhavan on toxic masculinity in Bollywood

R Madhavan , who made his Bollywood debut with Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM) 24 years ago, has spoken about the toxic masculinity in Bollywood. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he said that every actor in Hindi cinema has played a character that can be seen as patriarchal or abusive toward women.

Actor's perspective 'Don't take only 'RHTDM,' take any film...' Madhavan said, "If you look back at any Hindi film hero, you will find that he is completely flawed because that's part of the way Indian culture has been represented." "There is no actor in the Hindi film industry whose one film or the other is not about toxic masculinity. Don't take only RHTDM, take any film before that." "Any hero who has slapped a woman on screen or any actor who has abused a woman in films is toxic."

Role reflection 'Alai Payuthey' and 'RHTDM' haven't aged well...' Madhavan also reflected on his past roles in RHTDM and Alai Payuthey, admitting that they haven't aged well. He discussed how his character's actions were seen as romantic at the time but would now be considered problematic. "If I was able to open the door for the girl, or if I stood up for her and beat somebody up because he thinks they are being wrong, for that time it was correct."