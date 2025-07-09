Page Loader
FIR filed against singer Yasser Desai; here's what happened
Yasser Desai has landed in legal trouble

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 09, 2025
02:25 pm
What's the story

Bollywood playback singer Yasser Desai has reportedly landed in trouble with the law after a video of him standing on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link railing while shooting a music video went viral. The Bandra Police have reportedly filed an FIR against the singer under Sections 285, 281, and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Public backlash

Netizens criticize his 'irresponsible' behavior

The video of Desai standing on the railing of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link sparked outrage among netizens. One user on X wrote, "Can't figure out the illness some celebs suffer from! Good a case has been registered against singer Yasser Desai who tried to sing while standing on Worli sea link." Another commented, "Any publicity is good publicity. I didn't know his name. Your tweet has informed me that such a person exists."

Career highlights

Desai's rising career

Desai, who made his Bollywood debut with Beiimaan Love in 2016, has sung several popular songs, including Makhna from Drive (2019), Dil Ko Karaar Aaya (2020), Jogi and Pallo Latke from Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017), and Naino Ne Baandhi from Gold (2018). His latest release Rootha Mera Ishq released last month and has been getting a positive response from the fans.