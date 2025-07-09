FIR filed against singer Yasser Desai; here's what happened

Public backlash

Netizens criticize his 'irresponsible' behavior

The video of Desai standing on the railing of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link sparked outrage among netizens. One user on X wrote, "Can't figure out the illness some celebs suffer from! Good a case has been registered against singer Yasser Desai who tried to sing while standing on Worli sea link." Another commented, "Any publicity is good publicity. I didn't know his name. Your tweet has informed me that such a person exists."