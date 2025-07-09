FIR filed against singer Yasser Desai; here's what happened
What's the story
Bollywood playback singer Yasser Desai has reportedly landed in trouble with the law after a video of him standing on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link railing while shooting a music video went viral. The Bandra Police have reportedly filed an FIR against the singer under Sections 285, 281, and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Public backlash
Netizens criticize his 'irresponsible' behavior
The video of Desai standing on the railing of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link sparked outrage among netizens. One user on X wrote, "Can't figure out the illness some celebs suffer from! Good a case has been registered against singer Yasser Desai who tried to sing while standing on Worli sea link." Another commented, "Any publicity is good publicity. I didn't know his name. Your tweet has informed me that such a person exists."
singer-songwriter, Yasser Desai allegedly climbed the railing of the Bandra-Worli sea link and performed a dangerous stun. Mumbai police file FIR #bandarworlisealink#mumbaipolicepic.twitter.com/K4B8FskQ6R— Preeti Sompura (@sompura_preeti) July 9, 2025
Career highlights
Desai's rising career
Desai, who made his Bollywood debut with Beiimaan Love in 2016, has sung several popular songs, including Makhna from Drive (2019), Dil Ko Karaar Aaya (2020), Jogi and Pallo Latke from Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017), and Naino Ne Baandhi from Gold (2018). His latest release Rootha Mera Ishq released last month and has been getting a positive response from the fans.