Elderly Mumbai woman dumped in garbage; grandson now admits act  

A 70-year-old woman was discovered abandoned on a garbage dump in Mumbai 's Aarey Colony on Saturday morning. She had spent the entire night there after being abandoned. The victim, Yashoda Gaikwad, suffers from skin cancer and mental health issues. She had been living with her grandson Sagar Shewale and his family in Malad before the incident.

Police Gaikwad became aggressive Authorities claimed Gaikwad became aggressive late Friday night and tried to strangle herself and attack her grandson. Shewale and his uncle, Babasaheb Gaikwad, then tried to hospitalize her late at night, but the hospital denied admission due to service unavailability. CCTV showed the uncle and nephew entering and leaving the hospital with the elderly woman.

Conflicting statements Here's how the incident unfolded Initially, Shewale had claimed that his grandmother left home on her own but later admitted to abandoning her. CCTV footage also revealed discrepancies in their statements. The police then investigated further and found that Shewale had indeed abandoned his grandmother. After returning home around 3:30am, he, along with his uncle Babasaheb Gaikwad, took Yashoda to a garbage dump on Dargah Road with help from rickshaw driver Sanjay Kudshim.

Legal action Case registered against Shewale and his uncle The police have now booked Shewale and his uncle under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for endangering life by negligence. They have also been charged under Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, for abandoning a senior citizen. However, no arrests have been made yet in this case. After being found on the garbage dump, Yashoda was rushed to Jogeshwari Trauma Care Hospital and later shifted to Cooper Hospital.