Bhopal principal files complaint over Azaan sound disturbing students  

Pushpalata Chouksey, the principal of Bhopal 's Hamidia College, has filed a complaint with the government over the sound of Azaan from an adjacent mosque. She alleges that the mosque is built on land intended for the college's science department and its loudspeaker disrupts classes and examinations. Chouksey has demanded a land demarcation, claiming the mosque occupies space meant for the college's science building, India Today reported.

Political fallout Clarification on construction site sought Chouksey has also urged authorities to clarify the construction site of the science block. The Bhopal Collector has reportedly taken note of her complaint and asked relevant officials to investigate. However, Imam Hafiz Mohammad Farooq of the mosque has denied these allegations, claiming that their place of worship is almost 300 years old and built on Waqf land.

Noise control Controversy turns political Farooq also accused the college of targeting the mosque while ignoring similar noise from a nearby temple. He added that they voluntarily reduce the volume during examinations. The controversy has now turned political, with BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma supporting Chouksey and citing Supreme Court guidelines on noise pollution. In 2005, the Supreme Court held that, while religious practices are fundamental, the use of loudspeakers for religious activities must comply with noise rules to ensure public peace, health, and privacy.