Navy clerk arrested for spying, leaked info during Operation Sindoor 

A clerk at the Indian Navy 's headquarters in Delhi , Vishal Yadav, has been arrested on charges of espionage. The Rajasthan Police's intelligence wing nabbed him after months of surveillance. Investigators allege that Yadav leaked sensitive defense information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), including during Operation Sindoor. This operation was launched by India in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

Espionage details Yadav shared sensitive info with woman posing as ISI operative Yadav allegedly shared confidential information with a woman who introduced herself as Priya Sharma, an ISI operative. He was reportedly paid for this sensitive information through cryptocurrency trading accounts and bank transfers. A forensic examination of his cellphone revealed years of communication and data transfer related to naval operations.

Personal struggles Yadav was addicted to online gaming, suffered financial losses Preliminary investigations indicate that Yadav was addicted to online gaming and had suffered huge financial losses. Senior police officer Vishnukant Gupta said, "He was receiving money via cryptocurrency trading accounts and also directly in his bank accounts." Multiple intelligence agencies are now interrogating Yadav at the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur to determine the extent of the breach and if others were involved in this espionage network.

Ongoing investigations Nationwide crackdown on suspected Pakistani espionage networks The arrest comes amid a nationwide crackdown on suspected Pakistani espionage networks after the Pahalgam terror attack. Several people have been arrested across India for allegedly being in touch with Pakistani intelligence operatives through social media and other means. In Rajasthan, state government employee Shakur Khan was detained in Jaisalmer on similar charges of spying for Pakistan.