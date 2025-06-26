1 killed, several missing after bus falls into Uttarakhand river 

As per reports, around 11 passengers are still missing after the accident. The police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the spot and launched rescue operations. Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed that "teams of SDRF, police and administration are present on the spot for the rescue operation." Secretary of Disaster Management Vinod Kumar Suman said they believe the vehicle involved was a tempo traveler.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | One person dead, seven injured after an 18-seater bus falls into the Alaknanda river in Gholthir of Rudraprayag district. Teamsof SDRF, Police and Administration conduct search and rescue oeprationd Video source: Police pic.twitter.com/dgdznAc0ck

CM

Vehicle went out of control

State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies are working feverishly to provide relief and rescue services. He also assured the public that he is in contact with the local authorities and will actively monitor the issue. According to IG Nilesh Anand Bharane of the Uttarakhand police, the bus went "out of control" and crashed into the river.