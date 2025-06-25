Muslim women can unilaterally divorce, rules Telangana High Court  

The Telangana High Court has ruled that a Muslim wife can unilaterally seek divorce through khula without her husband's consent. The ruling was given by a division bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice BR Madhusudhan Rao. The court clarified that the wife's demand for khula takes immediate effect once made, as long as it stays within the private realm, with the court's role limited to formalizing the termination of the marriage rather than intervening in the private decision.

Judicial role Court's role limited to formalizing marriage termination The court clarified that because a Muslim wife's right to demand khula is absolute, the role of courts is confined to putting a judicial stamp on marital dissolution. It said this process should be summary and not long-drawn. The case was filed by a Muslim man challenging a family court's decision to reject his petition against a divorce certificate issued by Sada-E-Haq Sharai Council—an NGO for resolution of marital disputes. His wife approached the council after he refused khula consent.

Quranic interpretation Khula is no-fault divorce; husband's consent not needed The court examined Quranic verses and literature on khula, finding that the husband's consent isn't needed for its validity. It also noted Islamic law doesn't prescribe a procedure if a husband rejects khula. The court found that khula is a no-fault divorce initiated by the wife, and husbands can't refuse it except to negotiate dower return. The husband's appeal against the divorce certificate was deemed unnecessary, as attempts at reconciliation had failed before issuing the khulanama.