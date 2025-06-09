5 dead after falling off overcrowded local train in Mumbai
Five Pushpak Express passengers are feared to have died after falling onto the track at Thane's Mumbra railway station.
Officials said at least 10 to 10 individuals fell off the train.
The train was headed toward the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.
The passengers were reportedly traveling while holding on to the doors due to overcrowding.
Local train services affected
The incident occurred between Mumbra and Diva railway stations, where the Pushpak Express and Kasara local were crossing each other.
According to the Central Railways, the railway administration and police have reached the spot, and the injured are being taken immediately to the nearest hospital.
Other local train services have also been affected due to the incident, it added.
Twitter Post
Visuals from the accident site
BREAKING: Several passengers on a Mumbai local fall on the tracks, allegedly due to overcrowding.— Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) June 9, 2025
The incident happened while the local train was travelling from Mumbra towards CSMT. pic.twitter.com/lkXXNgu2iX