Ahaan-Aneet steal hearts again in new 'Saiyaara' song
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming romantic film Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, have released a new song titled Barbaad.
The soulful song is composed and written by The Rish (Rishab Kant), and sung by Jubin Nautiyal.
The music video features Panday and Padda's sizzling chemistry, which has been widely praised by fans.
The film is set to hit theaters on July 18, 2025.
Song details
The romantic song captures lead couple's relationship
The song rightly centers on the on-screen couple's relationship, capturing their breakup while reminiscing about the good times they once shared.
The song is a part of the film's album, which also includes the title track Saiyaara.
Fans have been impressed with both the lead pair's chemistry and Nautiyal's vocals. One fan commented, "The screen feels so lively, new faces, new song, and top-tier chemistry between the leads."
Twitter Post
A glimpse of the song
Who says love can’t consume you and still leave you wanting for more?— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) June 10, 2025
#Barbaad out now! https://t.co/TrspoSs99t#Saiyaara releasing in cinemason 18th July. #AhaanPanday | #AneetPadda | @mohit11481 | #AkshayeWidhani | @JubinNautiyal | @musicbytherish | @vijaygangulypic.twitter.com/kk2S1WQTse
Film details
Debut for both leads
Saiyaara marks the Bollywood debuts of Panday and Padda. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films.
It has been widely praised for its intense love story, which features debutants with incredible chemistry and acting skills.
The name Saiyaara means a wandering celestial body, often used in poetry to describe something or someone dazzling or ethereal.