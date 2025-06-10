What's the story

The makers of the upcoming romantic film Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, have released a new song titled Barbaad.

The soulful song is composed and written by The Rish (Rishab Kant), and sung by Jubin Nautiyal.

The music video features Panday and Padda's sizzling chemistry, which has been widely praised by fans.

The film is set to hit theaters on July 18, 2025.