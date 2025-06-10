According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan were initially offered roles in Housefull 5.

The original plan was for Kapoor and Nana Patekar to play police officers, a role eventually taken up by Dutt and Shroff.

The source said, "The idea was to have Uday-Majnu kind of banter between Anil and Nana."