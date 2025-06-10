What's the story

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has been named the global brand ambassador for the Maldives.

The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) announced this on Tuesday.

The MMPRC claimed that Kaif "perfectly captures the essence of the Maldives, luxury, serenity, and unforgettable experiences."

The appointment comes as part of a larger effort to promote the country's natural beauty, marine life, and luxury travel experiences to international audiences.