Katrina Kaif named global face of Maldives tourism
What's the story
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has been named the global brand ambassador for the Maldives.
The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) announced this on Tuesday.
The MMPRC claimed that Kaif "perfectly captures the essence of the Maldives, luxury, serenity, and unforgettable experiences."
The appointment comes as part of a larger effort to promote the country's natural beauty, marine life, and luxury travel experiences to international audiences.
Twitter Post
Check out the announcement
🌴✨ We are beyond thrilled to
Global Ambassador of #VisitMaldives! ✨🌴 welcome Katrina Kaif as the
A true icon of grace and elegance, Katrina perfectly captures
the essence of the Maldives, luxury, serenity,and unforgettable experiences. pic.twitter.com/UTW3suSVsy — Visit Maldives (@visitmaldives) June10, 2025
Diplomatic context
Improved India-Maldives relations
Kaif's appointment comes amid improved relations between India and the Maldives, following a period of tension in January 2024.
The timing is significant as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Maldives soon.
Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel also recently visited India to boost trade, defence, and maritime cooperation.
India extended a $50 million interest-free treasury-bill rollover to support the Maldives's fiscal reforms.
Marketing initiative
Visit Maldives's Summer Sale campaign
Kaif's appointment comes just after the launch of Visit Maldives's Summer Sale campaign, which aims to encourage more travelers to visit the island nation.
The campaign features exclusive offers across luxury resorts, boutique guesthouses, and high-end accommodations.
This marketing initiative is part of a broader strategy to attract international tourists and boost the country's tourism sector.