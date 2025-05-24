What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several political leaders have extended their warm wishes to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his 80th birthday.

PM Modi wished Vijayan a "long and healthy life" in a post on the social media platform X.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also joined in the celebrations, writing, "Extending my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Kerala Shri @pinarayivijayan."