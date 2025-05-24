PM Modi, others greet Kerala CM on 80th birthday
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several political leaders have extended their warm wishes to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his 80th birthday.
PM Modi wished Vijayan a "long and healthy life" in a post on the social media platform X.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also joined in the celebrations, writing, "Extending my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Kerala Shri @pinarayivijayan."
Birthday significance
Vijayan's birthday coincides with 4th anniversary of 2nd term
Vijayan, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo, is serving his second term as Kerala Chief Minister.
His birthday comes just a day after he completed four years in this term.
Despite the occasion, Vijayan has chosen to forgo any formal celebrations due to his official commitments.
Family tribute
Vijayan's son-in-law praises him on social media
Vijayan's son-in-law and cabinet colleague P A Mohammed Riyas also took to social media to pay tribute to the Kerala CM. He called Vijayan a "symbol of truth, virtue and determination."
Other cabinet colleagues, such as P Rajeeve and V Sivankutty, also shared pictures of Vijayan on their social media handles.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Birthday greetings to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. @pinarayivijayan— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2025