What's the story

Kerala's Women and Child Development Department is launching a training program to sensitize film industry professionals about the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace (POSH) Act.

Slated for launch on Thursday in Thiruvananthapuram, the initiative was launched by State Health Minister Veena George and is backed by the state-run Gender Park.

Sixty individuals from different sectors of the film industry will participate in the first phase of the program.