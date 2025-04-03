Kerala launches POSH training for film industry professionals
What's the story
Kerala's Women and Child Development Department is launching a training program to sensitize film industry professionals about the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace (POSH) Act.
Slated for launch on Thursday in Thiruvananthapuram, the initiative was launched by State Health Minister Veena George and is backed by the state-run Gender Park.
Sixty individuals from different sectors of the film industry will participate in the first phase of the program.
Act details
POSH Act was enacted to combat workplace sexual harassment
The POSH Act, a central legislation passed in 2013, was introduced to tackle sexual harassment meted out to women in workplaces.
The Kerala government has already introduced several schemes to make workplaces safe and secure for women and has even involved the film industry under the ambit of this act.
This program is another step in the state's relentless fight to ensure workplace safety for women.
Implementation measures
POSH Act portal and internal committees established
In January 2023, a portal was introduced to oversee and streamline activities under the POSH Act to safeguard women from sexual harassment in the workplace.
The state has also established internal committees, as required by the POSH Act, in all institutions with over 10 employees across 95 government departments.
This move reflects the Kerala government's commitment to providing safe and secure workplaces for women.