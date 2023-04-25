Lifestyle

Vande Bharat in Kerala: Check out timings, routes, and fares

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 25, 2023, 10:30 am 2 min read

The train connects Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod in eight hours (Photo credit: Wikipedia)

The Indian Railways is becoming faster and more modern every year, thanks to Vande Bharat Express which is making its way to more and more destinations across the country. And today, Kerala will experience the first of this express train service in the state as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate its maiden journey after trial run. Here are more details.

The train will be flagged off from Thiruvananthapuram

Per reports, Vande Bharat Express in Kerala will be flagged off today from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. The train, which was initially set to connect Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, has now been extended till Kasaragod after its successful trial on April 22. To the general public, the service shall be made available from Wednesday, April 26 onward.

Route: It is going to cover 11 major junctions

This semi-fast train in Kerala will pass through 11 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The train will also stop at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranur, Kozhikode, and Kannur. Reports convey that the express train will be functional on all days of the week, except for Thursdays.

Timings: From Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod

The Vande Bharat Express will depart from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station (TVC) at 5:20am, reach Kollam at 6:07am, Kottyam at 7:25am, Ernakulam Town at 8:17am, Thrissur at 9:22am, and Shoranur at 10:02am. After that, it will enter Kozhikode at 11:03am, Kannur at 12:03pm, and finally reach Kasaragod at 1:25pm. It is going to cover a whopping 588 km in eight hours.

Fares: Prices of Chair Car and Executive Class mentioned below

The fare of train number 20634 from TVC to Kasaragod is Rs. 1,590 for the Chair Car, including Rs. 379 as catering charges. Its Executive Class will cost Rs. 2,880 (Rs. 434 for catering). The Chair Car seat price of train number 20633 from Kasaragod to TVC is Rs. 1,520 (Rs. 308 for catering) while Executive Class is Rs. 2,815 (Rs. 369 for catering).

Paying for catering is optional

Having food on Kerala's Vande Bharat Express train is optional, which means you don't have to pay the catering charges if you select the 'No Food' option, as said by the Indian Railways. With this, your journey becomes all the more affordable!