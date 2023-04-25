Lifestyle

Why 'quiet hiring' is the hottest workplace trend of 2023

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 25, 2023

A modern label for an old hiring trick

Have you heard about the latest workplace trend that is set to take 2023 by storm? It's called "quiet hiring." While buzzwords like quiet quitting and rage applying dominated the headlines in recent times, it's "quiet hiring" that experts at Gartner predict will shape the future of work. But what exactly is it? And how will it impact the recruitment landscape? Let's explore.

What is quiet hiring?

Instead of hiring new people for extra work, companies give more responsibilities to their high-performing employees. These employees are rewarded with more money or a better job title. Thus, the company does not have to go through the cumbersome hiring process, and existing employees do not have to go through the hassle of searching for a better job, thereby saving everyone's time and effort.

Let's understand it with an example

Suppose a company needs to achieve its sales targets for the year and needs to hire five salespeople. Instead of going through the hassle of the hiring process, interviews, and negotiations, they may identify high-performing employees from another department and train them for the sales job. This way, the company meets its targets and the employees gain new skills and earn more money.

It's just a novel name for a familiar strategy

It may be a new buzzword, but companies have been using the strategy of quiet hiring for a long time, especially during difficult economic times like recessions and hyperinflationary periods. As per an article in Inc.com, Google has been implementing this strategy for a while, enabling the tech giant to identify top talent internally and externally and place them into open positions.

What triggered this trend?

The trend of quiet hiring seems to be a reaction to the 2022 phenomenon of quiet quitting: the idea of not working beyond what is strictly needed. This trend led organizations to lose skilled employees. So, in response to this, HR leaders introduced quiet hiring, which allowed companies to acquire new skills and capabilities without hiring new full-time employees.

Who gains from this trend?

Quiet hiring can be a win-win for both employees and employers. It not only helps the company fill skill gaps but also allows employees to develop and advance in their careers. The result is cost-saving for the company and career growth opportunities for the employees. However, if the process is not executed properly, it may create resentment among employees.

What makes quiet hiring likely to continue in 2023?

With a competitive hiring landscape and economic uncertainty, companies need to find new talent while retaining their current employees, all while keeping costs low. With layoffs and budget cuts to deal with, employers are under pressure to simultaneously hire new talent and retain their current high performers. Therefore, to bridge the gaps, many employers are opting for quiet hiring as a solution.

How to respond if you are being quietly hired?

Firstly, communicate assertively about your limits and make sure you are being fairly compensated for your efforts. Secondly, make sure you are getting what you deserve, whether it's through monetary compensation or office perks. Remember, this could be a great opportunity to demonstrate your value and contribute to the company's growth, but only if you maintain clear communication and know your worth.