World Penguin Day: 5 interesting facts about these cutesy seabirds

Only one species of penguins are found in the Northern Hemisphere

Penguins are adorable and there's no denying this fact. These flightless birds are found in some of the world's coldest parts, however, sadly, their dropping population is raising concerns around the world. To promote awareness, World Penguin Day is observed on April 25 each year. Seizing this opportunity, here are some interesting facts about these cutesy seabirds that you must learn today.

You will mostly find penguins in the Southern Hemisphere

As aforementioned penguins are found in the coldest places on Earth, you will largely spot them inhabiting the Southern Hemisphere. They live through different climatic conditions and mostly throng Antarctica. While a majority of their species are found there, it is only the Galápagos penguins that make their way to the north of the equator.

Penguins are seasonal monogamous

Monogamy holds a temporary meaning for penguins. During each breeding season, these seabirds find a partner and stay loyal to them until it ends. As per research, female penguins may have more than three partners in a season, while males have about two of them. Also, these amphibians may not necessarily choose the same partners every breeding season.

Male penguins gift pebbles to female penguins to woo them

During the breeding season, male penguins get into the hustle of finding the smoothest pebbles or rocks to give to their female counterparts to woo them. If the female penguin likes it, they add it to their nest and the two together make a pebble mound to welcome the eggs. This acknowledges and strengthens their relationship during the mating season.

Penguins can walk long distances

Penguins are adapted to walking long distances. Some of their species have even clocked walking 60 miles across the sea ice to reach their breeding grounds! They also waddle a thousand kilometers in search of food and cross various dry, icy, snowy, windy, dark, and cold regions. Their feet also help them swim underwater as they work as ruddles that control their direction.

The smallest penguin is only a foot tall

Honestly, this reminds us of Pingu! The Little Penguin species found on the coasts of Australia and New Zealand measure 12 to 14 inches tall. These adorable, tiny creatures spend most of their time swimming underwaters. Emperor Penguins, on the other hand, are 43 to 51 inches tall and are also among the heaviest of all.