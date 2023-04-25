Lifestyle

World Malaria Day 2023: 5 effective home remedies for malaria

Written by Sneha Das Apr 25, 2023, 04:18 am 2 min read

This year's theme for World Malaria Day is 'Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement'

Observed on April 25 annually, World Malaria Day is observed to make people aware of the disease and recognize global efforts to control its spread. The day also acknowledges the achievements in the fight against malaria. The day was instituted by WHO Member States during the 2007 World Health Assembly. Developed from Africa Malaria Day, the event was first organized in 2008.

Turmeric

Packed with antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, turmeric can help flush out harmful toxins from the body and kill malaria parasites. It can also reduce joint and muscle pain which are associated with malaria. Boil milk with fresh turmeric. Add honey to it, stir well, and serve warm. You can drink this daily before bedtime to deal with the disease and feel a little better.

Cinnamon

Another common spice in Indian households, cinnamon has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties that assist you in dealing with the symptoms of malaria. The essential nutrients in it help treat fever, diarrhea, and headaches that are common in malaria. Cinnamon contains an organic compound called cinnamaldehyde that reduces painful symptoms. Add cinnamon and black pepper to boiling water. Add some honey and drink warm.

Ginger

People who suffer from malaria often experience vomiting. Ginger contains an active compound called gingerol that comes with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties which can reduce body aches as well as nausea. Ginger will also help in digestion and boost your immune system. Add chopped ginger pieces in water and boil the mixture. Strain the drink, add some honey, and drink it.

Orange juice

High in vitamins A and C, minerals, and antioxidants, orange juice is highly effective in reducing fever and boosting and detoxifying your immune system. The vitamin C in oranges fights infections in the body and helps in the faster recovery of malaria. You can have two to three glasses of fresh orange juice every day in between meals to heal faster.

Tulsi tea

A natural source of antimalarial properties, tulsi tea helps eliminate symptoms of malaria such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea and aids in faster recovery. Packed with essential antioxidants, the holy basil leaves help cleanse your body and are also used to treat chikungunya and dengue. Add tulsi leaves to water and boil the mixture. Add some pepper and honey and drink it twice daily.