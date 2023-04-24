Lifestyle

Mermaidcore: The enchanting new fashion trend you need to try

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 24, 2023, 06:39 pm 2 min read

Embrace your inner sea goddess

The fashion industry never stops evolving, bringing new trends each year. This summer, mermaidcore is making a big splash! Its mystical and enchanting vibe has captured the hearts of fashion enthusiasts everywhere, inspiring them to unleash their inner sea goddess. Ready to take a plunge into this whimsical trend? Get your fins and scales ready, and dive into the world of mermaidcore.

What is the mermaidcore trend?

As the name suggests, mermaidcore is a captivating trend that takes inspiration from the magical world of mermaids. It's all about bringing a sense of wonder and fantasy to your style through shimmery textures, iridescent colors, and oceanic designs. From mermaid scales to seashell accessories, this trend is perfect for adding a touch of whimsy to your wardrobe.

Where did the mermaidcore fashion trend originate?

The origins of this trend can be traced back to the 1930s when the classic mermaid silhouette was first introduced by French fashion designer Marcel Rochas. It gained further popularity when Jean Patou featured a water-inspired dress in Vogue magazine in 1933. Since then, the mermaid silhouette has continued to inspire designers and fashion enthusiasts alike, with its flowing lines and underwater charm.

Stars who have rocked the dreamy mermaidcore trend recently

Mermaidcore isn't just about imitating aquatic elements, it's a fusion of mythical creatures (mermaids) with modern fashion aesthetics. Several celebrities have embraced this trend. From Masaba Gupta's mermaid-style blue skirt to Hailey Bieber's stunning turquoise mini dress from the Valentino Spring '23 Couture collection, these celebrities have shown us how to rock the mermaidcore trend with confidence and creativity. Take a look!

Masaba Gupta's outfit giving off major mermaid vibes

Hailey Bieber channeling her inner mermaid with this scaly outfit

Kaia Gerber's mesmerizing mermaid look at the Met Gala 2022

Ana de Armas dazzling in mermaid gown at Oscars 2023

How to rock the mermaidcore trend?

To rock this trend, go for muted pastel shaded of blue, green, and white to create an ocean vibe. Add ruffles, sparkles, and pearls to your outfit to give it an enchanting touch. For your hair, you can choose to go for a Disney-princess look or a more sleek, wet-like style. Finish off the look with dewy, shiny makeup to channel your inner mermaid.