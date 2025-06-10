Farah Khan says 'heroine's fall on set guarantees film's success
What's the story
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan recently revealed an interesting theory about Bollywood films.
In her latest vlog with actor Sanya Malhotra, she said that if a female lead falls on a movie set, it usually means the film will be a hit. She cited examples of Kajol and Preity Zinta to support her claim.
"The film in which a heroine falls, it becomes a hit."
Star falls
Khan shares experiences with Kajol, Zinta
Khan shared her experiences with Kajol and Zinta, who both fell on set.
She told Malhotra, "Kajol used to keep falling in every film like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and we used to say now the movie's a hit."
"In Kal Ho Naa Ho, Preity Zinta was doing a shot on a bridge and she fell."
Khan joked, "We were relieved that now the film would be a hit."
Career updates
'Sunny...': Malhotra's upcoming film; Khan hosted 'MasterChef'
On the career front, Khan was last seen hosting the reality show Celebrity MasterChef, which was won by actor Gaurav Khanna.
Meanwhile, Malhotra is gearing up for her upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, it will hit theaters on September 12.