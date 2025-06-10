'Harry Potter' series casts Italian actor as Parvati, backlash erupts
What's the story
The announcement of Italian actor Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil in the upcoming Harry Potter reboot series has triggered a major uproar, particularly among Indian fans.
The controversy erupted after HBO revealed the news on Monday night, leading to a wave of backlash on social media platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter).
Fans expressed their displeasure over the choice of Leoni for such an iconic Indian-origin character.
Social media reaction
Here's what fans are saying
One Reddit user said, "I'm so sick of Hollywood casting biracial, half-white desi actors."
Another user added, "I'll gladly delete this and eat my words if she is Desi, but with a name like Alessia Leoni, I don't have much hope."
A fan said, "This is frustrating. Why cast an Italian who just looks brown to play Parvati Patil? They easily could've cast an actual Indian actress. So much for 'diversity' @HBO. No hate to the kid, but still..."
Casting updates
Meanwhile, HBO also announced more characters for the series
On Monday (local time), HBO also announced nine more actors who will be joining the cast for the upcoming Harry Potter series.
The new cast includes Lox Pratt and Johnny Flynn as Draco and Lucius Malfoy, respectively, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby as Petunia and Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.
Past controversies
Outrage over casting of Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape
There has been some outrage about the casting of Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, a character famously played by Alan Rickman in the films.
Fans were upset that a non-white actor was chosen for a role closely associated with a white British wizard.
Others also pointed out that a white protagonist immediately suspecting a Black teacher as the villain might enforce stereotypes.
Casting history
Who played Parvati Patil in the movies?
In the film franchise, the iconic sisters Parvati and Padma Patil were played by British-Bangladeshi actors Shefali Chowdhury and Afshan Azad.
The actors were reportedly found through school auditions.