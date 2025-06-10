What's the story

The announcement of Italian actor Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil in the upcoming Harry Potter reboot series has triggered a major uproar, particularly among Indian fans.

The controversy erupted after HBO revealed the news on Monday night, leading to a wave of backlash on social media platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter).

Fans expressed their displeasure over the choice of Leoni for such an iconic Indian-origin character.