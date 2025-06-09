What's the story

The upcoming Harry Potter series on HBO has added another key character to its cast, according to reports.

Tony and Olivier Award-winning actor Bertie Carvel will play Cornelius Fudge, the Minister of Magic, reported Deadline.

He will join Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

Other notable cast members are Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape), John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), and Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid).