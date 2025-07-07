'Let legends keep records': Wiaan Mulder on missing quadruple-century
What's the story
South Africa's stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder, on July 7, missed on emulating a record that was once deemed unattainable. During the ongoing 2nd Test, he returned unbeaten on 367 (334) while declaring SA's first innings for 626/5. The move came as a surprise to many, especially since he could have joined legend Brian Lara in the elite 400-run club. Speaking after stumps (Day 2), Mulder said that the big records belong to legends.
Team spirit
Mulder spoke to coach Conrad about Lara's record
Mulder, who slammed a triple-century on his Test debut as captain, said he didn't want to break Lara's record. "Brian Lara is a legend. For someone of that stature to keep that record is deserved. If I get the chance to do it again, I'd do it exactly the same way. I spoke to Shukri Conrad, and he felt the same way. Lara deserves to keep that record," Mulder said.
Information
Lara's record stays intact
In Bulawayo, Muder had a golden opportunity to emulate Lara's long-standing record. The West Indies legend remains the only player to have scored a quadruple-century in Test cricket. He slammed an unbeaten 400 against England in the 2004 St John's Test.
Historic knock
Fifth-highest individual score in Test history
In his maiden Test as captain, Mulder slammed an unbeaten 367 off 334 balls (49 fours and 4 sixes) against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. He now has the fifth-highest individual score in Tests, behind Lara (400* vs England, 2004), Australia's Matthew Hayden (380 vs Zimbabwe, 2003), Lara (374 vs England, 1994), and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (374 vs SA, 2006).
Record-breaking feat
Other notable records attained by Mulder
Mulder became the third captain with a 350-plus score in Test cricket. He joined Lara and Jayawardene. Mulder is South Africa's second triple-centurion in Tests after Hashim Amla. The latter made 311* against England in 2012. The former also slammed the second-fastest triple-century in the format (297 balls), only behind Virender Sehwag's (278 balls). Earlier, Mulder became the third SA player to register a 200-plus score in their Test as captain.