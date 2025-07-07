'Let legends keep records': Wiaan Mulder on missing quadruple-century

South Africa 's stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder, on July 7, missed on emulating a record that was once deemed unattainable. During the ongoing 2nd Test, he returned unbeaten on 367 (334) while declaring SA's first innings for 626/5. The move came as a surprise to many, especially since he could have joined legend Brian Lara in the elite 400-run club. Speaking after stumps (Day 2), Mulder said that the big records belong to legends.

Team spirit Mulder spoke to coach Conrad about Lara's record Mulder, who slammed a triple-century on his Test debut as captain, said he didn't want to break Lara's record. "Brian Lara is a legend. For someone of that stature to keep that record is deserved. If I get the chance to do it again, I'd do it exactly the same way. I spoke to Shukri Conrad, and he felt the same way. Lara deserves to keep that record," Mulder said.

Information Lara's record stays intact In Bulawayo, Muder had a golden opportunity to emulate Lara's long-standing record. The West Indies legend remains the only player to have scored a quadruple-century in Test cricket. He slammed an unbeaten 400 against England in the 2004 St John's Test.

Historic knock Fifth-highest individual score in Test history In his maiden Test as captain, Mulder slammed an unbeaten 367 off 334 balls (49 fours and 4 sixes) against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. He now has the fifth-highest individual score in Tests, behind Lara (400* vs England, 2004), Australia's Matthew Hayden (380 vs Zimbabwe, 2003), Lara (374 vs England, 1994), and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (374 vs SA, 2006).