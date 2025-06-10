What's the story

The latest installment of the popular Bollywood comedy franchise, Housefull 5, has crossed the ₹100cr mark at the box office in just four days of its release.

The film collected around ₹13 crore on its fourth day (Monday) as per early estimates from Sacnilk.

It is helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and features an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma.