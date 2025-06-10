Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' crosses ₹100cr in 4 days
What's the story
The latest installment of the popular Bollywood comedy franchise, Housefull 5, has crossed the ₹100cr mark at the box office in just four days of its release.
The film collected around ₹13 crore on its fourth day (Monday) as per early estimates from Sacnilk.
It is helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and features an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma.
Box office performance
'Housefull 5' recorded a Hindi occupancy of nearly 20%
Despite the usual dip in collections on weekdays, Housefull 5 has managed to maintain its momentum.
The movie's highest single-day collection so far was on Sunday when it raked in ₹32.5cr. This brings its total collection to ₹100.5 crore in just four days of release.
On Monday, the movie recorded a Hindi occupancy of either 19.78% or 17.62%, as reported by different sources, which is commendable for a weekday performance.
Comparative success
'Housefull 5' beats the box office collection of 'Kesari 2'
With these impressive numbers, Housefull 5 has surpassed the India net collection of Kumar's earlier film, Kesari Chapter 2. The latter had earned ₹92.53cr at the box office.
Now all eyes are on whether it can beat the ₹112cr mark set by Sky Force, which was released earlier this year.
Housefull 5 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
Plot twist
The film has 2 different climaxes
Apart from its box office success, Housefull 5 has also been making headlines for its unique storytelling technique.
The movie has two different climaxes - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. While both versions are similar in content, they differ in their endings.
This approach was a creative decision made during the writing process to surprise audiences.
Housefull 5 is set on a cruise where three men named Jolly land in hot water after being accused of murdering a wealthy industrialist.