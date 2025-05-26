What's the story

The exit of veteran actor Paresh Rawal from Hera Pheri 3 has created a storm in the industry.

The actor, who played the iconic Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the first two films, announced his departure on social media on May 18.

This was followed by a legal notice from co-lead and producer Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films, accusing Rawal of breach of contract and seeking ₹25 crore in damages.

Amid this controversy, will the film get made?