Will 'Hera Pheri 3' ever get made?
What's the story
The exit of veteran actor Paresh Rawal from Hera Pheri 3 has created a storm in the industry.
The actor, who played the iconic Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the first two films, announced his departure on social media on May 18.
This was followed by a legal notice from co-lead and producer Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films, accusing Rawal of breach of contract and seeking ₹25 crore in damages.
Amid this controversy, will the film get made?
Exit announcement
Rawal clarified that his exit wasn't due to 'creative differences'
On May 18, Rawal announced his exit from Hera Pheri 3 on X, denying any creative differences.
He wrote, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences...I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Priyadarshan, the film director."
The next day, Cape of Good Films issued a notice accusing him of breach of contract for walking out after receiving a signing amount of ₹11 lakh.
Allegations
Both sides have been saying different things
Once the news of the legal notice surfaced, the third lead of the Hera Pheri franchise, Suniel Shetty, came out saying that Rawal's exit was abrupt, and left him and Kumar "shocked."
Director Priyadarshan, too, bashed Rawal's decision. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "Why is Paresh, whom I've always considered an integral part of my film family, behaving in such a manner?"
However, Rawal told Mid-Day that he had informed the director and his co-stars beforehand.
Legal counter
Rawal returned signing amount with interest
Following a lot of hullabaloo, Rawal confirmed to have returned the signing fee with 15% annual interest on Sunday.
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Paresh Rawal has returned the signing amount of ₹11 lakh with 15% p.a. interest and also a little more money for stepping away from the series."
The same source revealed that Rawal's total remuneration for HP3 was set at ₹15 crore, with an unusual clause: the remaining ₹14.89 crore was to be paid one month post-release.
Twitter Post
He also called his exit 'rightful'
My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest.— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 25, 2025
Film's future
So, what's next?
On one hand, Shetty has told portals that there is hope for the veteran's return. On the other hand, industry insiders seem quite doubtful.
As per Hindustan Times, both Priyadarshan and Kumar are unlikely to move ahead if Rawal remains missing from the equation.
However, other media houses say makers are looking to recast Rawal's iconic role.
So, currently, the future of Hera Pheri 3 hangs in the balance.