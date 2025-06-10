Parth Samthaan bids goodbye to 'CID 2': 'Beautiful journey...'
What's the story
Parth Samthaan has bid farewell to CID 2, where he played ACP Ayushman.
The actor took to Instagram to share his emotional goodbye, saying, "From being trolled by people to making them love this ACP, it was a beautiful journey of learnings, laughter and sweet memories."
He also thanked the entire CID team and Sony TV for the opportunity.
Initial skepticism
How Samthaan won over audiences
When Samthaan first joined CID 2, fans were skeptical and thought he would be replacing the fan-favorite, ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam.
However, these concerns were soon gone as it was made clear that ACP Ayushman was not going to take over the show, but rather assist Pradyuman.
Over time, Samthaan won over audiences with his performance and charm.
Temporary stint
Samthaan's farewell from 'CID 2'
Despite the growing admiration, Samthaan had earlier revealed that his role in CID 2 was a temporary one. With the filming of his final episode now wrapped up, the cast and crew of the show gathered to bid him a warm farewell.
The farewell bash included a cake-cutting ceremony attended by Satam, Hrishikesh Pandey, Aditya Srivastava, and others.
CID has been a landmark show on Indian television since its inception in 1998.
Role evolution
Samthaan's initial reluctance to play ACP Ayushman
In a previous interview, Samthaan had shared his initial hesitation about joining the show as ACP Ayushman.
He confessed to Hindustan Times, "Initially, I rejected the role of ACP Ayushman because I don't relate to it."
However, after much deliberation and encouragement from the makers, he agreed to take up the role, and the rest is history.