What's the story

The first season of Netflix's Rana Naidu received mixed reviews, with some viewers praising its intense storytelling while others criticized its explicit themes.

Despite disclaimers, the series faced backlash for profanity and graphic depictions of intimacy and violence.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, director Suparn Verma, producers Sunder Arron and Karan Anshuman defended these choices as integral to the story and character development.