'Rana Naidu' creators defend Netflix show: 'Our answer to wokeness'
What's the story
The first season of Netflix's Rana Naidu received mixed reviews, with some viewers praising its intense storytelling while others criticized its explicit themes.
Despite disclaimers, the series faced backlash for profanity and graphic depictions of intimacy and violence.
In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, director Suparn Verma, producers Sunder Arron and Karan Anshuman defended these choices as integral to the story and character development.
Statement
'We didn't do it for fun': Verma on graphic scenes
Director Verma said, "We didn't do it for fun. We never thought that, oh, let's see how much we can push it! The scenes were necessary."
He added, "It [the end goal] was never titillation. That's not us or our cinema. But Rana Naidu is our answer to wokeness. The most politically incorrect character alive is Rana Naidu."
Justification
Verma said explicit content was necessary for character arcs
Verma defended the show's explicit content, saying it was necessary to stay true to the characters' backgrounds.
He said, "The characters came from a certain stratum of society... This is a space or a medium where you've the liberty of showcasing characters and stories the way they're meant to be without sugar-coating it too much."
He added that voyeurism was never their intent.
Defense
Season 2 will be more about emotion, character-building, action
Arron said, "The definition of gratuitous may be over-the-top for a reaction, but that's not what we wanted to do. While it might have been extreme for some viewers, it really was all in the context of the story and the storylines."
He added that Season 2, starring Rana Daggubati, will focus more on emotion, character-building, action, and thrill.
Accountability
Creator Anshuman added, 'We hold him accountable...'
Creator Anshuman also defended the series against trolls.
He said, "Rana Naidu is still accountable. We hold him accountable for being politically incorrect at a certain level."
"We, makers, have some sort of a responsibility to make sure that the narrative is balanced. If a character is crossing a certain line, there are repercussions for the character."
The second season airs on Netflix on Friday.