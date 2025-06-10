Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal reveal their dream role together
What's the story
Actors Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal, who were last seen together in Double XL (2022), are keen to collaborate again. However, this time they are eyeing a unique concept where they would play "negative" roles.
Speaking to Entertainment Times, Iqbal expressed his desire for them to "both play negative roles." To which Sinha added, "Yes, the two of us as villains pitted against everyone."
Career evolution
'Go for stories that stir something': Sinha
Sinha, who started her career with commercial films like Dabangg, has since consciously chosen to take on more nuanced roles.
She has taken on multi-layered characters in OTT series such as Prime Video's Dahaad and Netflix's Heeramandi, showing her acting prowess.
"As a creative person, I go for stories, roles, and ideas that really stir something in me," she said.
Mutual admiration
Iqbal can't be serious with Sinha in real life
Iqbal also praised Sinha's performance, saying, "I love seeing Sonakshi in negative roles, especially in a series like Heeramandi. I think she looks damn cool."
He added that she has an eye for such characters, but admitted that he can't be serious with her in real life.
"If she looks at me angrily, I break into laughter," he said.