What's the story

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal, who were last seen together in Double XL (2022), are keen to collaborate again. However, this time they are eyeing a unique concept where they would play "negative" roles.

Speaking to Entertainment Times, Iqbal expressed his desire for them to "both play negative roles." To which Sinha added, "Yes, the two of us as villains pitted against everyone."