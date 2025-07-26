South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius slams his maiden T20I fifty: Stats
What's the story
South African opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius hit a solid 51 in the final of the T20I Tri-series against New Zealand in Harare on Saturday. Despite his valiant effort, the Proteas lost the match, losing by three runs. New Zealand posted 180/5 in 20 overs. In response, SA were 92/0 at one stage. However, after Pretorius' dismissal, the Proteas lost momentum before falling short.
Knock
Pretorius falls right after his fifty
South Africa were handed a strong start in the chase by openers Pretorius and Reeza Hendricks. The pair added 92 runs inside 10 overs before Pretorius perished for 51. Spinner Michael Bracewell delivered a ball well outside off. The ball turned away and Pretorius, who came down the track to loft, missed the line and was stumped. Pretorius threw his wicket away.
Runs
7th T20 fifty for the batter
The opener faced 35 balls, hitting 5 fours and 2 sixes. He struck at 145.71. This was Pretorius' maiden T20I fifty. He owns 83 runs from 5 matches at 16.60. Overall in T20s, Pretorius has raced to a tally of 1,104 runs from 43 matches at 26.92. He clobbered his 7th T20 fifty.