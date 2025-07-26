Pretorius and Reeza Hendricks added 92 runs (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius slams his maiden T20I fifty: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:39 pm Jul 26, 202508:39 pm

What's the story

South African opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius hit a solid 51 in the final of the T20I Tri-series against New Zealand in Harare on Saturday. Despite his valiant effort, the Proteas lost the match, losing by three runs. New Zealand posted 180/5 in 20 overs. In response, SA were 92/0 at one stage. However, after Pretorius' dismissal, the Proteas lost momentum before falling short.