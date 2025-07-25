Yash Dayal in trouble again, faces another sexual assault case

Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Yash Dayal has again been accused of sexual assault and emotional blackmail. An FIR was registered against him at the Sanganer police station in Jaipur . The victim alleged that Dayal raped her repeatedly over two years, luring her with promises of a cricketing career and emotionally manipulating her. The case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as the victim was a minor when she first met Dayal.

Assault details Victim's statement The victim claimed she first met Dayal when she was just 17 years old, during an IPL match in Jaipur. He allegedly invited her to a hotel in Sitapura under the pretense of career guidance, where the first sexual assault occurred. The victim said this pattern continued for two years, leading to the police registering a case under POCSO Act against Dayal.

Past case Another case filed against Dayal Last month, Dayal was booked after a woman from Ghaziabad accused him of sexual harassment and exploitation. The FIR was registered at Indirapuram police station after a preliminary inquiry into a complaint lodged through the Chief Minister's grievance portal (IGRS). The woman alleged she had been in a five-year relationship with Dayal, during which he mentally, physically, and financially exploited her under false promises of marriage.