Yash Dayal in trouble again, faces another sexual assault case
What's the story
Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Yash Dayal has again been accused of sexual assault and emotional blackmail. An FIR was registered against him at the Sanganer police station in Jaipur. The victim alleged that Dayal raped her repeatedly over two years, luring her with promises of a cricketing career and emotionally manipulating her. The case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as the victim was a minor when she first met Dayal.
Assault details
Victim's statement
The victim claimed she first met Dayal when she was just 17 years old, during an IPL match in Jaipur. He allegedly invited her to a hotel in Sitapura under the pretense of career guidance, where the first sexual assault occurred. The victim said this pattern continued for two years, leading to the police registering a case under POCSO Act against Dayal.
Past case
Another case filed against Dayal
Last month, Dayal was booked after a woman from Ghaziabad accused him of sexual harassment and exploitation. The FIR was registered at Indirapuram police station after a preliminary inquiry into a complaint lodged through the Chief Minister's grievance portal (IGRS). The woman alleged she had been in a five-year relationship with Dayal, during which he mentally, physically, and financially exploited her under false promises of marriage.
Legal proceedings
Dayal's petition and response to allegations
In response to the allegations, Dayal filed a written complaint through his lawyer at a police station in Prayagraj. He claimed that the woman who filed an FIR in Ghaziabad was trying to blackmail him. Their relationship started on Instagram and remained platonic until she began pressuring him for marriage. The Allahabad High Court later stayed Dayal's arrest in connection with the FIR after hearing his petition challenging it.