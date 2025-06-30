'Talked about getting engaged': Woman accuses Yash Dayal of exploitation 

Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Yash Dayal has been accused of exploitation under the pretext of marriage by a woman from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The Ghaziabad-based woman made the allegation in a complaint filed through Chief Minister's online grievance portal (IGRS). She claimed to have been emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited during their five-year-long relationship. In a new revelation, she has alleged that Dayal was involved with multiple women during their time together.

Relationship details The victim was 'close to his family' The woman, a former employee at an ed-tech company, said she met Dayal on social media and later met him in Prayagraj. She claimed to have stayed at his house and was "close to his family." However, Dayal's father has denied knowing the woman. The victim was also present with Dayal's family during the IPL 2022 final at Narendra Modi Stadium and even went on a trip with them in June 2022.

Wedding attendance Dayal allegedly involved with multiple women The woman also claimed that she and Dayal attended an RCB player's wedding in February, where they talked about getting engaged. She alleged that Dayal had multiple affairs during their 4.5-year-long relationship. On April 17, another woman who was allegedly in contact with Dayal reached out to her with proof of his affairs. Three other women have also come forward with similar allegations against the cricketer.