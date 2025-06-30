Wiaan Mulder shines against Zimbabwe, slams his 2nd Test century

South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has brought up his second Test century. He accomplished the milestone against Zimbabwe in the first Test in Bulawayo. The milestone came during South Africa's second innings as Mulder's ton powered them. With his right-arm pace, Mulder had taken four wickets in Zimbabwe's first innings. On this note, let's decode his stats.

Knock A fine hand from Mulder Mulder arrived in the final session of Day 2 after SA lost opener Matthew Breetzke (1) early. He added 63 runs with the other opener Tony de Zorzi before the latter departed. Mulder, meanwhile, batted with fine intent as he brought up his hundred on the stroke of lunch on Day 3. Notably, he was also involved in a 72-run stand with David Bedingham.

Stats Second Test hundred for Mulder Mulder, who made his Test debut in 2019, is playing his 20th game in the format. With his latest hundred, he has raced past 700 Test runs in 33 innings as his average is around 25. He also owns a fifty besides two hundreds. Overall, this was his 13th century in First-Class cricket as he also boasts 15 fifties.