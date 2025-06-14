What's the story

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have created history in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's, London.

On Day 3, the Australian duo set a new record for the highest partnership in an International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament final.

They put together a remarkable 59-run stand for the last wicket as SA have been given a 282-run target.

Here we decode the highest 10th-wicket partnerships by visiting pairs at Lord's.