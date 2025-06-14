Presenting highest 10th-wicket partnerships by visiting pairs at Lord's
Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have created history in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's, London.
On Day 3, the Australian duo set a new record for the highest partnership in an International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament final.
They put together a remarkable 59-run stand for the last wicket as SA have been given a 282-run target.
Here we decode the highest 10th-wicket partnerships by visiting pairs at Lord's.
#5
59 - Hazlewood & Starc vs SA, 2025
Starc, who came in to bat on Day 2, scored an impressive unbeaten 58 off 136 balls in the aforementioned WTC final.
His partner Hazlewood played a perfect supporting role from the other end.
The latter was finally dismissed after scoring 17 runs off 53 balls, with Aiden Markram taking the wicket.
Their partnership of 59 runs takes the fifth spot on this list as Australia finished at 207/10 after losing nine wickets at 148 runs.
#4
63 - Agarkar & Nehra vs ENG, 2002
Though India lost the 2002 Lord's Test against England, Ajit Agarkar's remarkable century jubilated the supporters and fans.
Chasing 568, India were reduced to 334/9. Agarkar then joined Ashish Nehra in the middle and the duo added 63 runs.
The former dominated the 63-run stand en route to his only Test ton (109* off 190 balls).
Nehra also hammered a six during his 54-ball 19. Craig White dismissed him to end the game.
#3
64 - Labrooy & Ratnayeke vs ENG, 1988
The likes of Ravi Ratnayeke and Graeme Labrooy rescued Sri Lanka in the 1988 Lord's Test against England.
Batting first, the visitors lost nine wickets with just 130 runs on the board.
Ratnayeke was then joined by Labrooy as the duo frustrated England with a 64-run partnership.
While the former returned unbeaten on 59 off 112 balls, Labrooy was dismissed for a valiant 83-ball 42.
SL eventually lost this Test by seven wickets.
#2
69 - Lillee & Mallett vs ENG, 1975
Responding to England's first innings total of 315/10 in the 1975 Lord's Test, the Aussies were reeling at 199/9.
Dennis Lillee and Ashley Mallett, the last two batters in the line-up, then tormented the home team with a 69-run stand.
Lillee was the aggressor as he made an unbeaten 103-ball 73. Mallett managed 14 off 57 balls as David Steele trapped him.
This game resulted in a draw.
#1
69 - Boyle & Scott vs ENG, 1884
Australia's Harry Boyle and Tup Scott top this list, having added 69 runs for the final wicket in the 1884 Lord's Test versus England.
The duo rescued the visitors in the first innings after they were reduced to 160/9.
While Scott dominated the proceedings with a 75-run knock before being dismissed, Boyle made an unbeaten 26.
Their efforts, however, could not save Australia from an innings defeat.