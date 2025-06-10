Usman Khawaja averages 40-plus vs South Africa in Tests: Stats
What's the story
Veteran opener Usman Khawaja will be instrumental to Australia's plans in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, starting on June 11 at Lord's.
The 38-year-old cricketer, who leads Australia with 1,422 runs in the ongoing WTC cycle, will have the tackle SA pacers with the new ball.
Khawaja's consistent performance at the top has been key for Australia since David Warner's Test retirement in January last year.
Let's decode his Test numbers vs SA.
Stats
Over 700 runs vs SA
As per ESPNcricinfo, Khawaja has scored 765 runs across 11 Tests against the Proteas team at a fine average of 40.26.
The tally includes two tons besides five fifties with 195* being his best score.
This was also his best score in the Test format until he scored 232 against Sri Lanka earlier this year.
Khawaja made 209 runs at 69.67 in the last bilateral Test series between Australia and South Africa, in 2022-23.
Struggles
Rabada has troubled Khawaja
The opening hour of Australia's innings could witness a fierce battle between South Africa's ace pacer Kagiso Rabada and Khawaja.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the two have faced each other across 14 Test innings before with Rabada getting the better of Khawaja five times.
The southpaw has scored 154 runs in this battle at 30.80. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has trapped the southpaw thrice across 11 innings.
Stellar performance
Over 3,000 runs in WTC
Meanwhile, Khawaja has scored 3,165 runs in 39 WTC matches at an average of 48.69.
He has hit eight tons and 13 fifties so far, with his maiden Test double-ton coming earlier this year.
Only Steve Smith (4,072) and Marnus Labuschagne (4,186) have more WTC runs for Australia than Khawaja.
Overall, the southpaw boasts 5,930 runs across 80 Tests at 45.61. This includes 16 centuries and 27 fifties.
Opening uncertainty
Who will open the innings with Khawaja?
Since Warner's departure, Australia have tried different opening partners for Khawaja, including Steve Smith, Nathan McSweeney, Travis Head and Sam Konstas.
There are talks of promoting Marnus Labuschagne from number three to open with Khawaja in the final.
Despite this uncertainty, Khawaja isn't worried about who will open with him and is focused on his own game.