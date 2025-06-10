What's the story

Veteran opener Usman Khawaja will be instrumental to Australia's plans in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, starting on June 11 at Lord's.

The 38-year-old cricketer, who leads Australia with 1,422 runs in the ongoing WTC cycle, will have the tackle SA pacers with the new ball.

Khawaja's consistent performance at the top has been key for Australia since David Warner's Test retirement in January last year.

Let's decode his Test numbers vs SA.