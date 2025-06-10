Arshdeep Singh returns to Kent, acknowledges comparisons with Jasprit Bumrah
What's the story
Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh has expressed his delight at returning to Kent, his second home.
The left-arm pacer was recently selected for the Indian Test team for the first time.
He is expected to make his debut during the upcoming five-match series against England, starting June 20.
In a recent BCCI video, Arshdeep spoke about his fondness for Kent's tranquility and warmth.
Nostalgia
It feels really good to be here, says Arshdeep
Arshdeep recalled his two-month stay in Kent, saying it felt like home.
He said, "It feels really good to be here. At first, you get that 'homely' feeling, that yes, I've spent two months here before."
The pacer also talked about the peacefulness of the place and how he enjoyed hot chocolate and churros during his time there.
Preparation
The only motivation was to get a
Ahead of the Test series, Arshdeep is focused on getting into a rhythm with the red ball.
He said, "As for today's training session, my only motivation was to get a feel for the rhythm—how the body feels, how the red ball is coming out of the hand."
The pacer enjoyed bowling to his teammates during practice and looked forward to improving his skills further.
Collaboration
Comparison doesn't matter when you have someone like him
Talking about working with star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep said comparison doesn't matter when you have someone like him in the attack.
He added, "Whenever I hold the ball, I always feel that I am the best. But everyone knows—when you're in an attack that includes a player named Jasprit Bumrah, then the word 'comparison' doesn't even exist."
The left-arm pacer emphasized on improving each other's skills for team success.
Twitter Post
Here is the video!
𝗔𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗱𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵: 𝗞𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗽, 𝗪𝗼𝗻'𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗽#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND | @arshdeepsinghh— BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2025