What's the story

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh has expressed his delight at returning to Kent, his second home.

The left-arm pacer was recently selected for the Indian Test team for the first time.

He is expected to make his debut during the upcoming five-match series against England, starting June 20.

In a recent BCCI video, Arshdeep spoke about his fondness for Kent's tranquility and warmth.