WTC final: Will Lord's pitch unleash best of Nathan Lyon?
What's the story
As Australia gear up to take on South Africa in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final, star batter Steve Smith has hinted at the pitch conditions that could play a crucial role in the match.
Ahead of the one-off final, Smith noted that Lord's surface looks drier than usual and is likely to change significantly over the course of the game.
This means senior spinner Nathan Lyon could be pivotal to Australia's success.
Weather surprises
Smith feels the pitch is dry
Usually known for its pace-friendly conditions, England's early summer has surprised this year.
Smith also echoed this sentiment by saying, "There's not been much rain, which is rare for England obviously." He further added that the pitch does look like a pretty dry surface.
This could be a golden opportunity for Australia's veteran spinner Lyon to showcase his skills and spin his magic on the pitch.
Spin specialist
Lyon hopes for spin-friendly conditions
Lyon was a key player in Australia's 2023 World Test Championship final win over India, taking five wickets in the final.
The 37-year-old has an impressive record against South Africa with 56 wickets in 14 Test matches.
While he can perform under any conditions, the experienced Aussie will be hoping for a spin-friendly pitch to help Australia retain their title as Test Champions.
Wickets
Lyon set to become Australia's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests
In a stellar 14-year career, Lyon has emerged as one of Australia's most prolific spinners in Test cricket.
As of now, the star off-spinner has racked up 553 wickets from 136 Tests at an average of 30.19. His tally includes 24 four-wicket hauls, 26 fifers, and 5 match hauls of 10 wickets.
In terms of wickets among the Aussies, Lyon is only behind Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563).
WTC
Most wickets in WTC history
Lyon is set to finish as the highest wicket-taker among spinners in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.
As of now, he has taken 66 wickets from 16 Tests at an average of 24.00 in the incumbent tournament. He is only behind Jasprit Bumrah (77), Pat Cummins (73), and Mitchell Starc (72).
Overall, Lyon is the highest wicket-taker in WTC history (210 scalps).