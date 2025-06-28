Prabath Jayasuriya claims his 12th Test fifer: Key stats 

Sri Lanka have registered a resounding victory over Bangladesh in the second and final Test match of their series. The hosts won by an innings and 78 runs at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo, thereby clinching the two-match Test series 1-0. Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya played a vital role in SL's triumph, claiming a fifer in the final innings. Here are the key stats. Jayasuriya

Spin dominance A fine spell from Jayasuriya Bangladesh were trailing by 211 runs heading into their second innings. They could not overcome the deficit and were bundled out for just 133. Sri Lanka's spinners, led by Jayasuriya, wreaked havoc on the visitors' batting order. The left-arm spinner trapped key batters like Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Litton Das before dismissing a couple of tail-enders. On Day 4 morning, Sri Lanka needed just 33 deliveries to pick up the final four wickets.

Career 12th fifer for Jayasuriya in Tests Jayasuriya, who went wicket-less in his first outing, claimed 5/56 from 18 overs in the third innings. This took his tally to 122 scalps across 22 Tests at 31.37. He picked his 12th five-wicket haul. Jayasuriya also owns two 10-wicket match hauls. This was his maiden five-wicket haul against the Tigers as he now owns 10 wickets against them at 57.20 (4 Tests). 96 of his Test wickets have come at home at 27.26.