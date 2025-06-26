Shamar Joseph floors Australia with 4/46 in 1st Test: Stats
What's the story
West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph was simply brilliant versus Australia on Day 1 of the 1st Test match at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Joseph picked figures worth 4/46 in 16 overs. His spell alongside a fifer from Jayden Seales helped West Indies bowl the Aussies out for 180 in 56.5 overs. Here are the details and key stats.
Bowling
A four-star performance from Joseph
Joseph and Seales were brilliant atop to reduce Australia to 22/3 in the 16th over. It was Joseph who dismissed Sam Konstas and Cameron Green before Seales dismissed Josh Inglis. Thereafter, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head added 89 runs for the 4th wicket. Joseph was the one who broke the stand by dismissing Khawaja. Moments later, he got Beau Webster to take his 4th.
Numbers
An average of 15.94 versus the Aussies
Joseph bowled three maidens in his 16-over spell. In 9 matches, the pacer has raced to 33 Test scalps at 24.90. As per ESPNcricinfo, Joseph has bagged 17 scalps versus Australia from 3 matches at 15.94. In addition to two fifers, he has picked his maiden four-fer against Australia. Meanwhile, in four home Tests, Joseph has bagged 16 scalps at 21.12.