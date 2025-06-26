Shamar Joseph floors Australia with 4/46 in 1st Test: Stats

Bowling

A four-star performance from Joseph

Joseph and Seales were brilliant atop to reduce Australia to 22/3 in the 16th over. It was Joseph who dismissed Sam Konstas and Cameron Green before Seales dismissed Josh Inglis. Thereafter, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head added 89 runs for the 4th wicket. Joseph was the one who broke the stand by dismissing Khawaja. Moments later, he got Beau Webster to take his 4th.