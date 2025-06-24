Wicket-keepers with 200-plus runs in a Test on England soil 

Rishabh Pant has etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score centuries in both innings of a Test match. The remarkable feat came during the series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. He now owns the record of scoring most runs in a Test in England as a designated wicket-keeper. On this note, let's look at keepers with 200-plus Test runs in a Test on England soil.

#3 Rishabh Pant - 203 in Birmingham, 2022 Pant also takes the third spot on this list for aggregating 203 runs in the 2022 Birmingham Test against the hosts. The southpaw smacked a sensational 111-ball 146 on Day 1 and followed it up with an 86-ball 57. He thus became the first Indian keeper to score a ton and a half-century in an overseas Test. Despite his efforts, India lost this game as England scripted history by chasing down 378 in the fourth innings.

#2 Alec Stewart - 204 in Manchester, 1998 Former England keeper Alec Stewart is the only other name on this list other than Pant. He aggregated 204 runs in the 1998 Manchester game against South Africa. Stewart, the-then England skipper, could only manage a 112-ball 40 in his first outing as England were folded for 183 while responding to SA's 552/5d. However, he stood when the hosts were asked to follow on. Stewart made a solid 317-ball 164 as England earned a draw.