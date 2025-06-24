These visiting wicket-keepers boast 700-plus Test runs in England

Rishabh Pant has made history by becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper and second overall to score centuries in both innings of a Test match. He joined former Zimbabwe keeper Andy Flower on this list. The feat came during India's first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. En route to his twin hundreds, Pant became the visiting keeper with the most Test runs in England. On this note, let's look at the overseas keepers with 700-plus Test runs on English soil.

#3 Rod Marsh - 773 runs Australia's Rod Marsh is third on this list as he tallied 773 runs on England soil across 21 Test matches. No other visiting player has featured in as many or more Tests in England as a designated keeper. Meanwhile, Marsh averaged 24.93 with the bat in England as he slammed six fifties with a best score of 91. The tally also includes four ducks.

#2 MS Dhoni - 778 runs Former Indian captain MS Dhoni narrowly finished ahead of Marsh on this list. Across 12 Tests in England as a keeper, Dhoni scored 778 runs at a fine average of 37.04. The tally includes eight fifties as no other visiting keeper has even seven 50-plus scores in the nation. Dhoni's best Test score in England was 92 as he was a part of India's squad that won the 2007 away Test series against the Brits.