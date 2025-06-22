Presenting Indian pairs with 200-plus 4th-wicket partnerships on England soil 

India was bowled out for 471 in their first innings of the opening Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. The visitors were powered by centuries from skipper Shubman Gill (147), vice-captain Rishabh Pant (134), and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (101). Notably, Gill and Pant shared a vital fourth-wicket partnership of 209 runs. On this note, let's look at Indian pairs with double-century partnerships for the fourth wicket on England soil.

#1 Tendulkar & Ganguly - 249 runs in Leeds, 2002 Sachin Tendulkar and India's then-captain Sourav Ganguly tormented England with a 249-run stand in the first innings of the 2002 Leeds Test. The visitors were well placed at 335/3 when Ganguly joined Tendulkar. Both batters scored their respective centuries as India posted 628/8d while batting first. While Tendulkar (193 off 330 balls) missed out on a double-hundred, Ganguly made a fiery 167-ball 128. India eventually recorded an innings win in that game.

#2 Manjrekar & Hazare - 222 runs in Leeds, 1952 Vijay Manjrekar and Vijay Hazare put up a fine show on Day 1 of the 1952 Headingley Test. India were reeling at 42/3 when Manjrekar arrived to bat. He added 222 runs with the then-skipper Hazare and brought up a fine hundred during his stay. He eventually departed for 133. Meanwhile, Hazare (89) missed out on the three-figure mark as India finished at 293/10. However, England recorded a seven-wicket win in that game.