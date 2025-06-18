England pacer Brydon Carse eyes 'dominant' team mentality in Tests
What's the story
England's fast bowler Brydon Carse has expressed his excitement ahead of the upcoming Test series against India.
He was arguably England's best bowler on last year's Pakistan tour and has taken 27 wickets in his Test career so far.
The 29-year-old is now ready to make a comeback after recovering from a toe injury he suffered in February.
"I can be quite adaptable, hopefully," Carse said at a press conference while discussing his role in the team.
Role flexibility
Carse emphasizes on being adaptable as a bowler
Carse emphasized his ability to adapt as a fast bowler, saying he doesn't want to define himself as a new-ball or first-change bowler.
He acknowledged that conditions would influence what the team expects from him.
"I think when you look at the group of bowlers, there'll be guys to come in throughout the series," Carse said, adding that being adaptable is something he accepts.
Team goals
The team has set some plans and goals
Carse spoke about the team's ambitions as they prepare for a crucial phase in Test cricket, starting with five matches against India.
He said they had set some plans and goals when they met for the Zimbabwe Test last month.
"When Stokes and Baz took over the Test side, a couple of years ago, they obviously had a certain style of cricket that they wanted to play," Carse noted.
Game evolution
Looking forward to start the series against India
Carse said the Test side has played entertaining cricket and won many good games in the last two years.
"So, maybe just trying to take a good team into becoming a dominant team," he said.
He also stressed on the importance of starting against one of the best sides in the world, India, and how much his group is looking forward to these 10 Test matches.
Pitch evolution
Carse feels Bazball has changed nature of pitches in England
Carse also spoke about how the rise of Bazball has changed the nature of pitches in England, making them less favorable for bowlers.
"The wickets as well as the challenge for the fast bowlers because of Bazball, the pitches in England also have changed a bit," he said.
However, he feels these are still good Test wickets where if a batter gets in, they can score runs freely.
Information
Carse's Test and FC stats
In 5 Test matches, Carse owns 27 scalps at 19.85. He has claimed one five-wicket haul and two four-fers. He also owns a 10-wicket match haul. Meanwhile, he has picked 159 wickets in First-Class cricket at 31.31, as per ESPNcricinfo.
England
England announce playing XI for 1st India Test
England have announced their playing XI for the first Test against India at Headingley. Ollie Pope has been retained at number three, while Jacob Bethell missed out.
The England XI also sees the return of pace bowlers Chris Woakes and Carse in place of Sam Cook and Gus Atkinson.
England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.