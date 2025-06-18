What's the story

England's fast bowler Brydon Carse has expressed his excitement ahead of the upcoming Test series against India.

He was arguably England's best bowler on last year's Pakistan tour and has taken 27 wickets in his Test career so far.

The 29-year-old is now ready to make a comeback after recovering from a toe injury he suffered in February.

"I can be quite adaptable, hopefully," Carse said at a press conference while discussing his role in the team.