What's the story

South Africa have claimed their first ICC World Test Championship (WTC) title, having recently defeated Australia in a high-voltage at Lord's.

The victory marks a historic moment in South African cricket, ending a 27-year wait for an ICC trophy.

Temba Bavuma was appointed SA's Test captain ahead of the 2023-25 WTC cycle and his leadership has been instrumental in this achievement.

Here we decode his brilliance with the bat in the recently-concluded WTC edition.